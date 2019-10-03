For the second time this year, Veteran Community Initiatives will pay special tribute to area veterans who served during World War II.
VCI plans to hold its Salute to Veterans dinner at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown’s Living-Learning Center on Oct. 14. All veterans can attend and be recognized.
But special honor will be given to those from WWII. They and one guest will receive free admission, although prior registration is required by calling 814-255-0355. More than 30 already plan to attend. In June, many of those same veterans participated in a special World War II recognition ceremony at Mirage Banquet Facility in Richland Township.
“We try to utilize and get as much knowledge out of the group that’s been termed ‘The Greatest Generation,’” VCI Director Tom Caulfield said. “And sometimes we leave it just at the end of the war, but these guys and gals have done so much more in the post-war era to earn that title rightfully.”
The event, which is scheduled to begin with a reception at 5:15 p.m., will also include the presentation of honors, including the Veteran of the Year award and a special new – still secret – recognition, as described by Caulfield.
U.S. Rep. John Joyce, R-Blair, 13th Congressional District, is scheduled to deliver the keynote address.
“Our nation is indebted to the Americans who have served – at great cost,” Joyce said. “The Salute to Veterans Dinner is an important opportunity to recognize our local veterans for their dedication and sacrifice, and I am looking forward to joining these brave Americans in Johns-town on October 14.”
Tickets are $60 (veteran), $125 (individual), $800 (veteran service organization), $1,500 (bronze sponsor). Anybody interested in making a donation can contribute $150 to offset the cost for a WWII veteran and guest.
The deadline to purchase tickets is Tuesday.
