SALTSBURG, Pa. – A nearly week-long search concluded Friday when Bryan John Bialas found deceased in a remote, wooded area of Indiana County, Pennsylvania State Police said.
The Saltsburg-area man was reported missing on Sept. 13 after he did not show up for work.
State police said in a report that the 45-year-old's Jeep Wrangler was found by a resident who was searching for Bialas in a "remote, wooded area" of Young Township in Indiana County, which is northeast of Saltsburg.
That individual contacted authorities, and a search-and-rescue operation was conducted that led to the missing man's discovery.
Foul play is not suspected, authorities said.
Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman Jr. will determine the cause and manner of death.
According to an earlier state police report, Bialas was "known to hunt in the Indiana County area and possibly in the Allegheny National Forest as well," and he was known to "park his vehicle along gas well roads."
The Pennsylvania Game Commission, Coal Run-McIntyre Volunteer Fire Department, Indiana County Emergency Management Agency and the Indiana County Coroner's Office assisted in the investigation.
