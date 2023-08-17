JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Salon Vizions is collecting items to benefit the Skovensky-Jeanjaquet family, who suffered a devastating house fire in July.
Anyone wishing to make a donation can bring household, kitchen and bathroom items, bedding, gas cards, paper products and gift cards to 1758 Lyter Drive in Westmont.
Goods can be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday; 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday; and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in August.
For more information, visit the Salon Vizions Facebook page.
