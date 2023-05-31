The staff at Salon Vizions has collected more than $1,000 through the annual basket raffle that will go toward supporting the Greater Johnstown High School vocational school program.
“I think it’s important what we’re doing because many of these students don’t have, necessarily, a lot of support,” owner Kathy Vizza said.
She provided the example of a cosmetology student who, in order to enter the field, has to acquire expensive tools, such as shears.
These funds will help with that and other needs of the district’s vocational learners.
The salon, located at 1758 Lyter Drive, has participated in the annual raffle for years and holds the event every May.
This time around there were 28 baskets for customers and community members to purchase tickets for – some were supplied by the school, including metal garden decorations from the welding department, while others were made up by the employees.
Evelyn Haggerty has worked for Vizza for 32 years and partnered with fellow cosmetologist Patty Bracken to create a basket this year.
“I wanted to support the students,” Haggerty said.
The stylist is a product of a vocational program herself so helping future technical students get a headstart in their chosen field is important to her.
Haggerty said she was encouraged that her workplace continues to hold the raffle each year to support the students.
Joshua Byers is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5054. Follow him on Twitter @Journo_Josh.
