SALISBURY – Salisbury Borough has received a low-interest loan to upgrade its decades-old wastewater treatment plant.
According to state Rep. Carl Walker Metzgar, R-Somerset, the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST) awarded the $877,000 low-interest loan, which will help enable the borough to fund the project and repay the cost over time.
“Most of the existing equipment is over 40 years old and is nearing the end of its useful life,” Metzgar said. “I am pleased to see PENNVEST make this investment in our district.”
Improvements include replacement of pumps, check valves, screening system, piping and an emergency generator at the plant.
Efforts are already underway to move the project forward, Metzgar indicated. The project is expected to start Sept. 11 and be completed on June 28, he said.
Founded in 1988, PENNVEST provides grants and low-interest loans for design, engineering and construction of publicly and privately owned drinking water distribution and treatment facilities, as well as storm water and wastewater projects.
David Hurst is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @TDDavidHurst.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.