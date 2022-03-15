SOMERSET, Pa. – A move to increase the salary range for a position in the Somerset County District Attorney’s Office was approved Tuesday, despite opposition.
The move to raise the victim witness coordinator’s starting salary to a range of $25,000 to $30,000 per year passed by a 3-2 vote of the Somerset County Salary Board, which sets pay for county positions.
The two salary board members in opposition, Commissioners Colleen Dawson and Pamela Tokar-Ickes, said their fellow board members were elevating the position’s rate above similar county jobs – and before giving the vacancy a chance to be filled at the usual rate.
The job was created years ago to serve as a liaison between the district attorney’s office and the witnesses and victims in cases being prosecuted.
As part of an “administrative clerk” role, the coordinator stays in contact with those individuals to ensure they are able to participate in court cases, that they have access to support services through Victim Services Inc. and the Women’s Help Center, and that they remain up-to-date on court proceedings.
Through the Victims’ Bill of Rights, that includes notifying witnesses and victims in criminal cases whenever a defendant is released from jail or transferred to a new facility.
Acting District Attorney Molly Metzgar said she had concerns that the previously set $25,000 salary wouldn’t be adequate for someone with experience, given the “specialized” skill set the job requires.
Treasurer and fellow salary board member Anthony DeLuca agreed, proposing the sliding $25,000 to $30,000 range that he, Metzgar and President Commissioner Gerald Walker later approved in a 3-2 vote.
Dawson suggested the county try the base salary first and then consider a higher range if quality candidates weren’t found.
“Usually, these types of positions are set at $25,000,” she said.
Dawson noted the job doesn’t require extensive experience or a college degree, yet the top end of that scale – part of an annual pay that Metzgar would now ultimately decide if someone is eventually hired – now puts that position within the range of jobs that do have those requirements.
By comparison, a list of county jobs posted on Somerset County’s website that did not require degrees or extensive experience appeared to run between $19,000 and $27,000 on Tuesday.
Dawson noted that veering from typical procedure can have a ripple effect on other positions across the county, at both the same pay scale and higher pay grades.
The victim witness coordinator’s job is more than half-funded in 2022 by a state grant. But those grants are temporary, while the job itself is not, Dawson and Tokar-Ickes noted.
“Parity among similar jobs” enables the county to control annual spending within a budget mostly funded by county taxpayers’ dollars, Dawson said.
“We try very hard in this office to create parity so that people with similar skill sets are compensated comparatively and fairly,” she said. “Right now, we have 30 open positions in the county.”
Even as wages have been rising in the private sector in response to increased competition for some jobs and trouble filling others, Dawson said the county hasn’t had trouble filling vacancies among positions in the coordinator’s pay range.
Tuesday’s vote enables Metzgar to begin searching to fill the job, which was vacated March 4.
