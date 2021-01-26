SOMERSET – Supported by last year’s CARES Act funds, Somerset County’s jail is setting up a in-house dental office – a move county officials said will reduce the costs and resources required to alleviate inmates’ urgent issues with their teeth and gums.
County jails are required to provide health care to prisoners under their watch and in recent years that has meant sending two county corrections officers or fellow law enforcement staff to accompany an inmate to an outside dentist for tooth extractions, infections and other immediate issues, Commissioner Pamela Tokar-Ickes said.
“This is going to help us serve a lot more inmates at cheaper prices,” Deputy Warden Brian Pelesky said.
Between the risks still posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and the fact transporting inmates from one location to another always poses the threat of a security risk, moving the service in-house is the right thing to do, he said.
“We’re no longer going to have to have two deputies or corrections officers accompanying inmates as they travel out in public,” President Commissioner Gerald Walker said, adding it’s going to save money and valuable time.
To do so, the county already approved the purchase of a dental chair, X-ray machine and “basic” dental equipment – all of which is being covered by the federal CARES Act funds.
On Tuesday, the board approved a more than $8,800 addendum – approximately $737 a month – to PrimeCare’s current annual service agreement that expands the company’s duties to include dental services.
PrimeCare has already had a deal in place to provide medical care to inmates. By modifying the deal to add dental, the company would bring in an on-site dentist for set periods each month to visit patients and perform extractions, install fillings and do similar work, as needed, Pelesky said.
Tokar-Ickes stressed the services being provided to inmates were already provided outside the county’s walls and also at the county’s expense. The dental services cover health necessities – not “cosmetic” perks.
A small concrete-walled room is being dedicated for the space.
Pelesky said the equipment is expected to arrive by this weekend and if all goes well, PrimeCare will be ready to get to work Feb 9.
‘Fund’ transfer
A firm that manages part of the county’s employee retirement fund, CS McKee Investors, is temporarily taking over the rest of the balance – as a precautionary measure to avoid a potential licensing lapse another county fund manager is working through, commissioners said.
Over the past several years, the county has split its funds among two or more company’s to manage – in this case, Vescio Asset Management of Sewickley and Pittsburgh-based CS McKee Investors.
Vescio has provided investment advisory services through partner company Bryan Advisory Services LLC, its website shows.
And county officials said they decided to make a “stopgap” move to transfer oversight of its TD Ameritrade funds after the concern arose that there could be a future lapse with the license Vescio needs to continue proving offering that service, Solicitor Michael Barbera said.
The board wants to ensure someone is overseeing its assets and working to get the best returns possible, commissioners said.
Walker and Barbera said the county has a long history with McKee, which already manages approximately $17 million of the fund – but it’ll be up to the retirement board to help determine if the funds would be split among multiple asset management groups.
“It’s never a good to have all of your eggs in one basket,” said Walker, citing his opinion to eventually split the funds again. “As we try to grow our retirement fund, we always have to look at better ways to manage our money.”
911 funds
For the seventh straight year, Somerset County will receive funding to support programs relied on to maintain the 911 system.
The county is receiving $89,223 in statewide inter-connectivity funding to support programs such as the inter-county radio system – funding designed and allocated through the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency for public safety.
Counties receive the funds each year through the state via fees on cell phone surcharges.
