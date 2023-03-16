JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – State Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr., R-Richland Township, walked among mazes of conveyor belts and shiny, noisy machines used in blending, pasteurizing, labeling and packaging Galliker's Dairy products.
On Thursday, Langerholc toured Galliker's facility at 143 Donald Lane, Johnstown, where milk, ice cream and iced tea are made for delivery throughout major portions of Pennsylvania and other Mid-Atlantic states.
Galliker's fleet of 120 distribution trucks traveled more than 5 million miles last year, and many of those miles have been driven over a dangerous state Route 56 east to the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Company officials are hoping Langerholc, the recently appointed chairman to the Senate Transportation Committee, can help with that issue.
"Route 56 safety has languished for decades," Galliker's Director Julia Galliker said.
Langerholc has held the position of Senate Transportation Committee chairman since 2021.
"It's something that's very important for the region, not only for Galliker's but also for all commerce coming through the Johnstown region," Langerholc said. "Especially in light of improvements that have been made to Route 219 South, this makes sense to also have this eastern corridor improved."
After the tour of Galliker's facility, Langerholc said the Senate Transportation Committee has held meetings about Route 56 and has been discussing it with PennDOT District 9 executives.
"It's come to a point where it's time to move on this and get something done," Langerholc said.
The portion of Route 56 from Windber to Pleasantville Mountain is specifically a dangerous part of the corridor, said longtime Galliker's transportation director George Erisman. Although Erisman retired in 2019 after 30 years in the position, he visited Thursday to speak with Langerholc.
Erisman displayed a PennDOT 2003 study of Route 56 with three options for making a safer route. None were put into action, he said. Instead, in 2015, another study was undertaken, and minimal improvements have been made since then, he said.
He said Lou Galliker, who passed away in 2021, had been advocating for changes since the 1960s.
"In the '60s, he and business leaders in Johnstown got together and looked at what Johnstown needs," Erisman said. "It needs transportation. They always thought the west would get done, that's Route 22 – and it is done. We can take four lanes the whole way now. But the east is what we need. We need Harrisburg. We need Philadelphia. We need those markets."
Langerholc said the state is in a position to get momentum on a Route 56 improvement project.
"Our revenues are at a good point," he said. "There's always questions about funding, but it's something we are working on. We will continue to look at and try to bring improvements to fruition here. There's been so many different plans over the years. We will revisit the most current plan and see if it still makes sense and how do we advocate for that and get it done. "
Langerholc's visit to Galliker's also involved discussion of three other business topics – promoting whole milk in schools, changing timeliness of state milk price regulations, and working with trade schools to train future workforce.
Langerholc as well as representatives of the Cambria Regional Chamber of Commerce and Johnstown Area Regional Industries participated in the tour, glimpsing the work of the company's more than 300 employees. Company officials pointed out new pieces of equipment that are part of a capital investment of $5 million to $10 million over the next five years.
"It was good to tour Galliker's," Langerholc said. "It's an important part of my job to be here in the district and see the work that goes on. I think there are a lot of people who don't realize the size and scope of this, as well as the reach Galliker's has not just across the state but other parts of the U.S."
