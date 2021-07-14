Northern Cambria has become the latest area community to add a “safe zone” for online marketplace swaps and child custody exchanges.
The exchange zone, marked by a bright green sign, was set up near the police department’s office in the rear of the borough building at 1202 Philadelphia Ave., police wrote on the department’s official Facebook page.
“(The area) has officers coming and going 24/7 and (is) monitored 24 hours a day by surveillance cameras,” police wrote. “Please spread the word to all your family and friends to use our ‘Safe Exchange Zone’ for everyone’s safety.”
The department partnered with Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer’s office to add the exchange zone. Other such zones have been added in downtown Johnstown, and others are in the works in Ebensburg, Geistown and Cambria Township, among others.
Neugebauer said efforts are underway to debut several new “safe zones” in the northern half of Cambria County next week.
