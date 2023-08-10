Rep. Rigby

 By Todd Berkey
tberkey@tribdem.com

CRESSON, Pa. – State Rep. Jim Rigby, R-Ferndale, and Seniors for Safe Driving will host a mature driver improvement course from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the Cresson fire hall, 223 Ashcroft Ave., Cresson.

PennDOT-approved exams will be given in a classroom setting with no on-course or behind-the-wheel instruction.

The course is designed for seniors ages 55 and older.

Cost is $17, with a minimum 5% discount on auto insurance premiums for three years.

To register, call 1-800-559-4880 or online at www.SeniorsForSafeDriving.com.

 

