CRESSON, Pa. – State Rep. Jim Rigby, R-Ferndale, and Seniors for Safe Driving will host a mature driver improvement course from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the Cresson fire hall, 223 Ashcroft Ave., Cresson.
PennDOT-approved exams will be given in a classroom setting with no on-course or behind-the-wheel instruction.
The course is designed for seniors ages 55 and older.
Cost is $17, with a minimum 5% discount on auto insurance premiums for three years.
To register, call 1-800-559-4880 or online at www.SeniorsForSafeDriving.com.
