S&T Bancorp Inc. is investigating a check-kiting scheme conducted by a business customer, which resulted in returned deposits totaling approximately $59 million.
The ultimate financial impact to the bank could be lower and will depend, in part, on S&T’s success in its efforts to recover the funds, the bank stated in a regulatory filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
In its filings from last Tuesday, the bank gave no identifying information about the business at the center of its ongoing investigation.
The S&T board of directors has retained independent outside counsel to conduct an internal review of the matter and has reported the events to appropriate law enforcement and regulatory authorities, according to the bank’s filing.
Check-kiting is a type of fraud committed against a banking institution.
The scheme generally involves several checking accounts and possibly several different banks.
The process of kiting is a form of shell game, in which the alleged cash balance is moved from one shell to another.
A bank deposits accessible money into an account while waiting for cash to be processed from an account at another bank when in actuality the other account holds no money.
S&T also expects that it
may incur a credit loss arising from a loan agreement and line of credit with the business customer.
According to its SEC filing, S&T believes that the parent company of the business customer has engaged a restructuring agent. S&T’s total credit loss exposure is $15.1 million, of which $14.3 million is a loan secured by a mortgage on commercial real estate and the remaining $750,000 is a line of credit secured by a lien on business assets.
S&T said that it is continuing to evaluate the potential credit loss and plans to pursue all available sources of recovery and other means of mitigating the potential losses.
S&T serves customers across Pennsylvania, northeast Ohio and southwest New York. According to its web site, S&T Bancorp Inc. is a $7.3 billion financial holding company headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania.
“We remain a well-capitalized community bank with great employees and loyal customers,” George Basara, S&T executive vice president and general counsel, said Tuesday. “And we will continue to serve customers as we have in the past.”
