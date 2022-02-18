EBENSBURG, Pa. – For the first time in more than three decades, Cambria County has an “A” general obligation bond rating.
S&P Global Ratings recently improved the county two notches from BBB to A-, which also moved it from the “adequate” level to the “strong” category.
“The two-notch upgrade reflects our view of the county's sustained structurally balanced general fund operations with five consecutive years of surpluses resulting in an improved reserve and liquidity position," said S&P Global Ratings credit analyst Bobby Otter in a report released by the company.
Cambria County Controller Ed Cernic, Jr. said the better rating is “excellent news,” since it will save the county money when it needs to borrow in the future.
The upgrade also makes the county more appealing to potential investors.
“We’ve been working for so long to try to put this financial house in order,” Cernic said. “The last few years have been tiny steps in getting to where we are today, and we’re not done.
"We have a ways to go yet. But Cambria County, and their residents, taxpayers are so much better off today than they were eight years ago.”
Commissioners Thomas Chernisky, William “B.J.” Smith and Scott Hunt pointed to policies that they believed helped lead to the improved evaluation.
Chernisky said the county had an “$8.6 million budget deficit in 2016,” but steps have been taken that “wiped out the deficit and have built a positive fund balance and have cut taxes three out of the last six years saving taxpayers $4.2 million per year.”
Hunt said that “2022 is the first year since 1993 that Cambria County did not need to issue a tax anticipation note to fund county operations,” which “saves general fund dollars and is a savings to the taxpayers.”
He added that federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security money that Cambria received for COVID-19 pandemic relief “absolutely helped the county.”
“I think we were already on the right end in sense of the reserves,” Hunt said. “The liquidity and the reserves is one of the things that is pointed to (by S&P). How we spent the CARES money definitely helped us.”
Smith said the “rating increase did not happen by accident.”
“It took a team of people rolling up their sleeves and doing the hard work of eliminating budget deficits and increasing the general fund balance,” Smith said. “These decisions gave us the ability to reduce taxes. We have also worked to fix county buildings, build a new 911 radio system and we have repaired county bridges.”
Cernic emphasized that the county needs to remain diligent in dealing with the budget, specifically controlling costs, using Cambria County Prison as an example.
“In my opinion, we have to try to control our costs at the prison,” Cernic said. “The prison is a huge draw on the general fund. It costs us about $12 million a year to operate the prison. Now we get anywhere from $1 (million) to $2 million in revenue.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.