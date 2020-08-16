For the past six months, the City of Johnstown – supported by a team of consultants and a Project Advisory Committee – has been developing a “Complete Streets Policy.” Now, the city is requesting feedback from the public before the policy is reviewed by the planning commission and City Council in September.
Complete Streets are defined as streets that enable safe access for all users, including drivers, cyclists, walkers and individuals with disabilities. The City’s goal in creating a Complete Streets Policy is to provide a legal tool for developing and maintaining safe, accessible city-owned streets and facilities that support all users. By doing so, the City promises to be more livable and attractive for visitors, business owners and families.
The Complete Streets Policy is intended to guide decision-making during the planning and design of future transportation enhancement projects, capital improvement projects and other related road infrastructure maintenance projects. The policy will also serve as a reference for projects and initiatives developed and implemented by city partners, to ensure that all city streets are planned, designed, operated and maintained to enable safe, convenient and comfortable travel and access for all users.
Mark Lazzari, planning department manager for The EADS Group and board member of the Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership, helped to prepare the policy.
“The city is working diligently to revitalize itself as a regionally significant recreation, transportation and visually spectacular hub,” Lazzari said.
“The City’s Complete Streets Policy will help to ensure that transportation enhancement projects are consistently designed and constructed to best meet the needs of the city.
The Complete Streets Policy shows the City’s commitment to enable safe and convenient travel for all persons by all modes of transportation. It also shows its commitment to improve the health and quality of life of City residents and its commitment to facilitate ongoing and proposed walking and biking enhancement projects in the downtown area.”
Funding for the policy was provided by the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies and the Pennsylvania Department of Health through a grant from the WalkWorks Program of the University of Pittsburgh Graduate School of Public Health.
To review and comment on the Complete Streets Policy, individuals can visit the “Announcements” section of the city’s website, cityofjohnstownpa.net. The city will be accepting public comments until Aug. 25.
