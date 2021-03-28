Rx for Rural Health | Officials look for state, federal help on broadband, telemedicine

Efforts to improve access to broadband and set rules for telemedicine are among the most closely-watched proposals at the state Capitol impacting rural health care – with so many of the challenges facing rural hospitals intertwined with patients’ access to high-speed Internet.
As health providers seek to use telemedicine to connect with patients who live miles away from the nearest hospital, clinic or doctor’s office, they are recognizing that the state and federal governments need to do more to close the digital divide.
“I think a lot more attention needs to be paid to broadband and there needs to be more than platitudes and soundbites," said Billy Oglesby, interim dean, Jefferson Center for Population Health in Philadelphia.
State officials say they’ve recognized the need for action. Efforts to address the problem at the state level have run into a number of roadblocks, though.
Legislation that would have set the rules for telemedicine in the state was derailed by abortion politics.
A plan by Gov. Tom Wolf to pour money into expanding broadband access hasn’t gotten off the ground because the proposal depends on taxing the natural gas industry, a move that Republicans who control the majority in both chambers of the General Assembly have refused to do.
Lawmakers in Harrisburg are now looking to follow up on the recommendation of a Joint State Government Commission that in September issued a report calling for the state to create a Broadband Authority to coordinate development efforts and distribute funds to help extend service “the last mile” to connect communities that have remained without high-speed Internet service.
The need for action is obvious, said Sascha Meinrath, Palmer Chair in Telecommunications in the Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications at Penn State. He conducted research for the Center for Rural Pennsylvania that in 2019 concluded that there was essentially no corner of Pennsylvania where there weren’t high-speed broadband gaps.
“These are policy and political problems, but they have real ramifications in the lives of folks who don’t have service,” Meinrath said. “You talk to anyone in the state, they can tell you that within 10 minutes of their house, you’re basically unconnected and that’s crazy. And that’s normal. We’ve made that normal and it’s completely abnormal for a growing list of foreign visitors.”
Data from the Federal Communications Commission suggests that almost every part of the state is provided with high-speed Internet, but lawmakers and experts agree that the federal statistics are misleading, he said.
Numerous state reviews have found clear evidence that there are areas of Pennsylvania where there is little access to internet service and what service is available doesn’t provide speeds fast enough to qualify.
Researched included in the report by the Joint State Government Commission identified 40 communities in 20 rural counties – Bradford, Cameron, Cambria, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Crawford, Elk, Greene, Indiana, Lycoming, McKean, Mercer, Potter, Schuylkill, Snyder, Somerset, Tioga, Union and Warren – where there was no Internet faster than 25 mbps.
Internet speeds in 19 counties, all but one of them rural, didn't meet the federal standards for broadband – 25 mbps download and 3 mbps upload, according to results submitted to the Measurement Lab website in October.
Meinrath said that the state needs to begin treating broadband the way it treats other services recognized as crucial infrastructure.
“We need to elevate it to the level of our roads or schools or health care system. There is no question it’s an essential service at this point in time,” Meinrath said. “We need to start treating it as such.”
Broadband Authority?
State Rep. Pam Snyder, D-Greene County, was one of the sponsors of the legislation that directed the Joint State Government Commission to examine the issue of broadband access.
She is now preparing to introduce legislation that would enact the commission’s top recommendation – the creation of a state authority to oversee the state’s broadband efforts.
Snyder said the authority would function similar to the way the state’s PennVest program does to provide loans to help loans for water and sewer services.
The legislation hasn’t yet been introduced, Snyder said.
“We're working very hard behind the scenes with stakeholders and talking to everyone we can to try to get this right,” she said. “The companies want to be in the saturated areas where they have a customer base, I get that, but, you know, we have to figure out a way to get that final mile,” she said.
Telemedicine bill
State Sen. Elder Vogel, R-Beaver County, introduced legislation last session that would have clarified the rules for telemedicine.
The legislation passed both chambers of the General Assembly, but it was vetoed by Gov. Tom Wolf over language inserted by House Republicans that would have barred doctors from using telemedicine to prescribe certain drugs including mifepristone, which can be used to terminate early-term pregnancies.
Vogel said he was inspired to champion the legislation in part by stories from constituents about the struggles they had traveling to-and-from medical appointments.
He recalled talking to a woman who described how she had to take the bus from Lawrence County to Pittsburgh to see her doctor.
“She said, ‘Spending all day on a bus, wears me out,' ” he said.
“That was the genesis” of the bill, Vogel said.
Vogel said that he intends to reintroduce his telemedicine bill this legislative session but he’s not sure whether it will get derailed again over the abortion medication controversy.
Back to Work PA
Wolf in 2019 identified broadband access as one of the initiatives or which his administration intended to use funding from the Restore PA plan funded with revenue from a new tax on gas drilling. At the time, the governor said he’d hoped the effort could get Pennsylvania to the point that by 2022 anyone in Pennsylvania who wanted high-speed Internet could get it.
The Restore PA plan went nowhere, as Republicans who control the General Assembly have repeatedly refused to approve the new tax on drilling.
Even so, Wolf’s budget this year again calls for the General Assembly to pass a tax on drilling with the proceeds intended to generate $3 billion for workforce development and broadband access under a plan the Wolf Administration now called “Back to Work PA.”
As the Wolf Administration sought to build support for Restore PA, officials traveled the state talking to community members about broadband, said Sherri Collins, acting executive director of the Office of Broadband Initiatives at the Department of Community and Economic Development.
As a result of that tour, “we better understood some of the challenges that they were having. But again, it just wasn't enough to get the ball across the line” to get the General Assembly to back the Restore PA plan.
When the COVID pandemic hit, Collins’ duties largely shifted from the broadband initiative to work related to the state’s pandemic response.
The “silver lining,” Collins said, was that her work on the COVID response put her in closer contact with officials in other agencies such as the state police and Department of General Services.
Based on those connections “”we are looking at potentially creating an interagency workgroup that works on broadband activities,” she said.
Federal help
With Wolf’s drilling tax proposal getting little traction, experts say the federal government will need to step up to help Pennsylvania and other states tackle the challenges of closing the digital divide.
The Appalachian Regional Commission has provided funding for broadband expansion, Collins noted. Among the largest of the ARC funded projects were: a 2019 award of $2.5 million for Tri-County Rural Electric to install 175 miles of fiber for broadband, another 2019 award of $1 million to expand broadband in and around Youngsville, Warren County; as well as almost $1 million in 2017 for broadband expansion in Somerset County; $500,000 inn 2019 to help Erie set up free public WI-FI zones.
Projects to expand broadband access in Pennsylvania got close to $369 million in funding announced by the Federal Communications Commission in December.
Those projects are expected to expand high-speed internet access to 184,505 unserved homes and businesses in the state. The funding is coming from the first phase of the FCC’s Rural Digital Opportunity Fund auction.
A SpaceX Starlink project using satellites to provide broadband access got $61 million in funding to serve an estimated 59,000 customers in 60 Pennsylvania counties. Nationally, the SpaceX project got $855 million.
The federal government will need to do more, Meinrath said.
“The Biden Administration knows this,” he said.
U.S. Rep. James Clyburn, D-South Carolina, and U.S.Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota, on March 12 introduced the Affordable Internet for All Act, which would provide almost $100 billion to pay for expanding broadband.
“Access to broadband today will have the same dramatic impact on rural communities as the rural electrification efforts in the last century,” Clyburn said.
Meinrath said that the Affordable Internet for All Act would provide enough funding “to make a substantial dent” in the country’s digital divide, but he said that without a coherent national strategy, it still might fall short of being a meaningful solution.
“Without a national plan and a national strategy it's going to be a whole hodgepodge of things that don't operate under a mandate of universal affordable connectivity,” he said.