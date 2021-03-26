On average across the U.S., there are nearly three times more doctors serving the same number of people in metropolitan areas as there are in rural areas.
While most of the country has a shortage of physicians and specialists, people in remote areas are more negatively impacted.
The problem isn’t new, but several organizations are experimenting with novel ways to improve the situation.
“The literature that has identified unevenness in the distribution of physicians and a relative lack or an absolute lack of physicians in rural areas goes back decades for sure,” said Dr. Scott Shipman, director of clinical innovations and a rural health expert at the Association of American Medical Colleges.
That trend remains apparent today.
“When you look nationally at the rural workforce … it is in shortage,” Shipman said.
Some national data includes figures for areas labeled “nonmetro,” which is defined by the Economic Research Service as having some combination of open countryside, rural towns with fewer than 2,500 people, and urban areas with populations ranging from 2,500 to 49,999 that are not part of larger labor market areas.
According to the Health Resources and Services Administration, based on national 2017 Census population estimates, there were 33.3 physicians per 10,000 people in metro, and 12.7 per 10,000 people in non-metro counties.
Rates vary by state, county
In Maryland, there were roughly twice the number of physicians in metro versus nonmetro counties. Ohio and Pennsylvania each had about three times more doctors in metro as nonmetro areas.
HRSA in January identified primary care Health Professional Shortage Areas across the U.S.
Maryland’s Allegany and Garrett counties on the western portion of the state along with most of the eastern jurisdictions are listed as whole county HPSAs, Carroll and Howard counties have no HPSAs, and the balance is a part HPSA.
Every county in Pennsylvania is listed as a part HPSA with the exception of Cameron County as a whole HPSA, and the state’s southeast section, including Cumberland, Berks, Lehigh, Bucks and Montgomery counties, as no HPSAs.
Ohio has mixed coverage across its 88 counties, with Ashtabula in the northeast corner listed as a part HPSA, a cluster of counties, including Brown and Adams in the south as whole HPSAs, and counties including Union and Delaware more toward the center of the state as no HPSAs.
Rural practice ‘foreign concept’
Shipman said many factors drive those numbers, including that increasingly physicians are not from rural backgrounds, and training of the health-care workforce typically takes place disproportionately in metropolitan areas.
“People who are learning their profession learn what it’s like to practice that profession in other than rural areas and the idea of practicing in a rural area might be a foreign concept to them,” Shipman said.
Additionally, spouses of physicians might have career needs that can’t be met in rural areas.
And on the whole, rural areas often have fewer resources than metropolitan designations.
“It can have to do with the school systems and educational opportunities in rural areas,” Shipman said and added that can be a problem on both ends of the pipeline into medicine.
“If you don’t get adequate preparation in your education, you may not be competitive to enter medical school,” he said. “And then when you have physicians who are looking to set up practice somewhere if local school districts are not perceived as being up to snuff, then they may not want to choose to locate there for their own children’s educational needs.”
Some physicians are also concerned that a sense of professional isolation from the rest of the health-care system or colleagues might also be a disincentive to locate in a rural area, he said.
“It’s multi-factorial,” he said of reasons that dissuade physicians from moving to rural areas. “But it’s an important enough problem that it’s worth chipping away at it and solving as many of those solvable problems that there are.”
‘A huge inequity’
While 20% of the U.S. population is considered rural, only about 12% of primary care physicians work in rural areas, Tony Stajduhar, president of Georgia-based Jackson Physician Search, said.
“It’s a huge inequity,” he said and added that increases in the number of new physicians over the years have been a “drop in the bucket” compared to population growth rates.
Jackson Physician Search specializes in permanent recruitment of physicians and advanced practice providers across the country.
“In reality we’re matchmakers,” Stajduhar said. “It’s just finding that right person who is interested and willing to at least hear what you have to say.”
That skill set is growing increasingly crucial.
For years, the inability to staff enough physicians has contributed to some hospital closings “at an alarming rate” across the U.S., he said.
A couple of years ago, Stajduhar authored the white paper “Rural Physician Recruitment” that includes results from a survey of rural health system administrators and doctors.
The report states that from 2013 to 2015, the overall supply of physicians in the U.S. grew by 16,000 but the number of rural physicians declined by 1,400.
For more than three decades, Stajduhar has placed doctors in rural communities that lack adequate health care.
“Less than 10% of physicians surveyed at any given point in time say that they would ever have an interest in working in rural America,” he said. “Getting them there is one thing, but keeping them there is another.”
In order to attract and retain doctors, rural communities and hospitals must be creative.
While salary, benefits and bonuses are important, younger physicians, for example, might be attracted to proposals that help them reduce their student loans. Rural hospitals often have access to state and federal resources to make that happen.
“There are a multitude of financial ways that you can try and attract them,” Stajduhar said. “It needs to be a combination of things.”
Candidates want to feel a strong sense of “home,” he said.
“The number one piece (physicians) look at is community and culture,” Stajduhar said.
“Just pulling out all the stops you possibly can to make them feel like ‘this could be home for you (and) you could spend the rest of your life here' and if you pull that off during the interview you’ve got a tremendous shot at getting the physician to come,” he said. “From the time you start recruiting until the time you get someone licensed, relocated, in your community, seeing your first patient … you’re lucky if you can get it done in a year if you can get it done at all."
However, sometimes a physician takes a job in a rural community and later says, “I got there and you guys talked about the culture but I really didn’t feel it” or “the CEO of the hospital … didn’t have time,” Stajduhar said.
Some physicians from foreign schools in the U.S. on visas have been sent back home, he said.
“These are physicians that we brought here, trained in our residency programs and we’re sending them back to foreign countries,” Stajduhar said. “Why in God’s name would we not be taking a different look at that or a closer look at that?”
Temporary staffing is “an extremely expensive model,” and not a long-term solution in rural America, he said.
“The problems have just been kind of snowballing for the last decade or two,” he said.
“The shortage of physicians in the country, unless there is some crazy, crazy phenomenon that happens, it will be impossible for us to ever catch up with the demand.”
To help mitigate the issues, mid-level providers, including nurse practitioners and physician assistants on a state-by-state basis, have been given greater responsibility and expanded roles over the years.
“But, even that is not really going to be the answer ever,” Stajduhar said.
Making house calls
For Dawn Wolford, a nurse practitioner in Allegany County, Maryland, the lack of local physicians contributes to steady growth for her practice.
“It has me actually seeing more patients,” she said. “I end up opening up extra hours on my day off so I can bring them in.”
Wolford sees roughly 100 patients per week at her family practice, uses some nights and weekend time to catch up on lab records and paperwork, and makes house calls for folks that might otherwise go without medical treatment.
She is so very busy, many of her patients say, because she provides outstanding health care as well as empathy.
Wolford said she treats patients for medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, orthopedic injuries, annual exams, allergies, heart and lung diseases and “a lot of anxiety and depression” due to COVID-19.
“Here in a rural area we have to take care of the full treatment ourselves,” she said. “We don’t have access to … especially immediate consult.”
She also provides services, including cortisone injections, sutures and help for oral health problems.
“I’ll treat a dental infection for them until they can get in to see the dentist,” Wolford said. “That seems to be a big issue here.”
Wolford took over the practice more than five years ago after having worked for a physician who later retired and sold her the property.
“He stayed and worked for two years just on a part-time basis so he was still here if I needed him,” she said of the doctor. “I still am comfortable to call him if I have questions.”
Despite the packed schedule and hectic routine, she loves her job.
“I really care about my patients,” Wolford said. “It’s a joy to have them come here and it’s a joy to watch them improve.”
For years, Betty Kerns of Romney, West Virginia, has made the roughly 45-minute drive across the state line to visit Wolford for medical care.
Now, their connection is more vital than ever as Kerns mourns the recent deaths of her husband, Paul Kerns, and their son, Randy Kerns, to COVID-19 while she recuperates from the disease.
“I’m glad to be here to see (Wolford) today because I have lots of questions and I know she’ll take the time to examine me good,” Kerns said during a recent checkup at Wolford’s practice.
“We’ve had a lot of doctors over the years because we’ve had a lot of illness in our family and (Wolford) is very good,” Kerns said. “I’d recommend her to anyone.”
Possible solutions
UPMC Western Maryland President Michele Martz said that because the hospital system is in a federally designated Health Professional Shortage Area and/or medically underserved area, foreign medical school graduates are recruited through a visa waiver program that allows them to remain in the U.S. in exchange for an obligation to practice in that area for a minimum of three years.
“UPMC also offers the services of immigration legal counsel to assist with obtainment of permanent residency in the United States as an effective retention strategy,” she said via email.
The hospital system has an on-boarding process for new recruits to acclimate them to the community, she said.
“Our on-site recruiter works with the recruit to view housing, schools, and outdoor activities, along with a tour the community,” Martz said. “The recruiter also arranges meetings and gatherings with other members of medical staff along with their spouses and families to form long lasting connections and friendships that will lead to provider satisfaction and retention.”
UPMC Western Maryland has several advanced practice professionals who receive student loan repayment through HRSA and the National Health Service Corps program, she said.
“The Western Maryland Health System Foundation had the vision several years ago to offer a physician scholarship program to Allegany County college students, with the agreement that those individuals would return to our community to practice medicine,” Martz said.
Additionally, UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh plans to open a pediatric specialty clinic in Allegany County, Maryland, “to allow our most vulnerable young children the opportunity to see a physician locally, without the need for travel to appointments,” she said.
Debt an issue
Shipman said the adequacy of resources for education and how local school systems are financed are among ways to solve the physician shortages in rural communities.
“It can be a self-perpetuating challenge and every state has to work out their approaches to how they fund their public school,” he said.
Novel ways of delivering education, such as through video, might provide new educational opportunities, Shipman said.
“There needs to be mentorship … support and guidance for people who may not understand a pathway into medicine based upon where they grew up,” he said. “There are opportunities for medical schools and the medical training continuum to make sure that they are on the lookout for talented students from rural backgrounds as well as to ensure that students regardless of their backgrounds have opportunities to see how medicine is practiced in their training in rural communities.”
More high-quality medical training could be provided in rural areas that provide broad exposure to the settings, Shipman said.
He talked of incentive programs, including from the National Health Service Corps, that offer to help with student debt for physicians who agree to practice in rural areas.
Debt for someone hoping to become a primary care physician can range from roughly $100,000 to $200,000 due to undergraduate and medical school student loans.
Shipman also said mentorship programs that partner rural health care providers with their local high schools and colleges could expose students to medical careers.
Dr. David Stewart is associate professor and chairman of University of Maryland School of Medicine’s Department of Family and Community Medicine.
He talked of a $750,000 grant the school received two years ago to establish a residency program in Maryland’s rural Eastern Shore communities.
The funding was part of a $20 million multi-year initiative by HRSA to expand the physician workforce in rural areas by developing new, sustainable residency programs in family medicine, internal medicine and psychiatry.
The program, which aims to expand the school’s well-established residency training program in Baltimore, is still in its planning phase and expected to be operational in the next couple of years.
Residents in the rural track program will complete their first year of training in Baltimore and their final two years in medical practices and other clinical settings in rural, medically underserved areas.
Physicians in rural areas typically have a broad set of clinical skills, Stewart said.
Dr. Richard Colgan is a professor at the University of Maryland School of Medicine and vice chairman for Medical Student Education and Clinical Operations in the Department of Family and Community Medicine.
He also directs the Maryland Area Health Education Center.
Two of the state’s three AHECs, including the first one established in Allegany County, are rural.
“The mission of the AHECs is to recruit health professional students from underserved communities, to train health professional students in those communities, and to retain them,” Colgan said.
He started the AHEC Scholars program, launched in 2019, that exposes 45 students per year to interdisciplinary, community-based clinical training in rural and underserved areas.
The program is too new to know how it will impact rural communities, but studies will be conducted in the future to gauge its success, Colgan said.
“The idea, of course, is that they will fall in love with primary care, they’ll fall in love with care of the underserved in Maryland, they’ll go on to do a primary care residency of some sort and then come back to (work in) that same community,” he said.
