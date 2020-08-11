BELSANO – Joe Gordon has lived within a stone’s throw of Red Mill Bridge in Blacklick Township for more than 50 years, he said Tuesday. For the past 11 of those years, the bridge has been closed to traffic because its rusted superstructure is close to collapsing.
Located on quiet Red Mill Road about two miles southwest of Belsano, the bridge is the last item on the Cambria County Local Bridge Program’s to-do list; it will be replaced in 2022 with an 18-foot-wide, two-lane concrete structure that will be wide enough to accommodate farm equipment and emergency vehicles, said Ethan Imhoff, executive director of the Cambria County Planning Commission.
The closure of the 89-foot-long bridge in 2009 turned Red Mill Road, which had connected U.S. Route 422 west of Belsano to Route 271 north of Twin Rocks, into a pair of dead ends that are each several miles long.
Gordon said Tuesday that the extended closure of the bridge has been inconvenient for him and his neighbors.
“To go to Indiana, you have to travel clear around,” he said.
Gordon recounted an incident several years ago when he called 911 for an ambulance, which was dispatched from Indiana – and wound up on the wrong side of the closed bridge. A medic had to cross the bridge on foot with a first-aid kit to begin treatment, while the ambulance turned around and made the eight-mile-long trip around to get to the right side of the bridge.
There have been other inconveniences, too. Gordon once owned a vacation cottage on the other side of the bridge, he said, but he sold it after the bridge closed and making the trip around became too much of a hardship.
The cost of the replacement project is expected to be about $1.5 million, said Imhoff. It’s being paid for by funds raised through Act 89 of 2013, which allows counties to implement a $5 fee on each vehicle registration in the county. Cambria County opted in in 2016. Since then, 24 bridges in the county have been or are scheduled to be repaired or replaced, including both county-owned and municipal-owned bridges.
“Act 89 is huge,” Cambria County President Commissioner Thomas Chernisky said Tuesday. “It’s great value. We’re fixing our bridges. A hundred percent of the money stays in Cambria County. This money’s not going to Philadelphia. It’s not going to Pittsburgh. It’s not going to Harrisburg. … If we did not have Act 89 in play, we might get one or two bridges being taken care of every four or five years. By putting Act 89 into play, we’re taking care of all of our bridges and infrastructure here in Cambria County.”
The commissioner added that he expects the replacement of Red Mill Bridge to increase recreational opportunities in the region, given the bridge’s proximity to the Ghost Town Trail.
“It’s 100 yards away from a nationally known trail – the Rexis Branch of the C&I Extension of the Ghost Town Trail,” Chernisky said.
“You’re going to have a road open, a bridge open, about 100 yards away from a nationally known trail. It’s exciting for our community. It’s exciting for Cambria County and our region.”
Six Cambria County-owned bridges were repaired or replaced with Act 89 money after the county opted in, according to county documents; Red Mill Bridge will be the seventh. Once it’s replaced, all 10 of the county-owned bridges that were designated as “structurally deficient” as of 2017 will have been repaired or replaced.
In addition, implementing Act 89 led the state to release $2 million in PennDOT Road Maintenance and Preservation (RoadMaP) funding to the county. Ten municipal-owned bridges were repaired with that money – five in Johnstown, two in Patton and one each in Scalp Level, Blacklick Township and Jackson Township.
Other county- or municipal-owned bridge repair or replacement projects in Cambria County since 2017 have been paid for through Act 13 oil and gas impact fees, state funds acquired under Act 44 of 2007 or money provided through Pennsylvania’s Transportation Improvement Program (TIP).
Plans are being finalized for repairs to the Creslo-St. Michael Bridge on Lake Road in Sidman and the Van Ormer Bridge on Foster Road near Fallentimber; construction is scheduled for the summer of 2021. Both of those projects are to be paid for with TIP money.
