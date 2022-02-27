The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board on Sunday ordered all state-operated Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores to remove Russian-made products from their shelves “as a show of solidarity and support for the people of Ukraine,” PLCB officials said in a press release.
“Given the evolving political-economic climate, it’s just the right thing to do,” said PLCB Chairman Tim Holden.
The board said that only two products stocked in its stores – Russian Standard and Ustianochka 80-proof vodkas – and about half a dozen Special Order brands actually come from Russia, although some producers give vodkas originating elsewhere Russian-themed names and marketing.
The PLCB will not restrict sales of Russian-branded products that are not sourced from Russia.
