The milestone theme of the 20th annual “Christmas at the Russell House” festival display is meant to provide a look back at past years’ events and to honor the hard work of the volunteers who made them happen, according to event organizers.
There were 20 Christmas trees set up on Saturday throughout the Russell House in Johnstown’s Moxham section, and each one was decorated with hand-crafted ornaments in accordance with a previous year’s theme, said Jean Tanaka, secretary-treasurer for Moxham Renaissance, the community organization that put on the event.
“We’ve been doing this for 20 years,” she said, “so I thought it would be nice to take the theme from each of the 20 years and do a tree for each theme, and that’s what we did.”
Tanaka’s Japan-themed tree, “International Christmas,” represented a callback to the theme from the 2003 edition of the event, she said. It featured white branches, red ball ornaments, garlands of pink-and-white flowers and white paper fans. It was the latest in a series of trees she’s created featuring striking artificial colors.
“In years past … I took a tree and I spray-painted it black,” she recalled.
“Twenty-three cans of paint. I used it for a number of years for different themes. It was really, I thought, quite stunning. This year, I wanted to do a red one, but I just thought maybe it would be a little too much, you know?”
While Saturday’s poor weather meant that the crowds at the Park Avenue community center were slightly smaller than in most years, Tanaka said, the event drew positive reactions from the dozens of community members who turned out. Among the themed trees set up throughout the historic house were “A Patriotic Christmas” by Marcia Wilhelm, “Christmas Kaleidoscope” by LouAnn Lees and “Winter Warrior” by Emily Gallagher.
“I think one of the reasons they like it,” she said, “is because, especially the repeat people, every year, they’re anxious to see what the theme is for the year. They admire the tree decorators.”
The weekend-long event will continue from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Russell House, 538 Park Ave., officially called the Moxham Renaissance Community, Cultural and Educational Center. As on Saturday, it will feature Santa Claus, a model train display, kids’ crafts and a market selling items such as hand-crafted jewelry, place mats, table runners, soaps, Christmas cards, glass angels and rosary beads.
Sunday’s slate of musical entertainment features Greater Johnstown Community Chorus at 1 p.m., Denise Baldwin’s music students at 2 p.m., Christ Centered Community Church at 3 p.m. and Roduljub Singing Society at 4 p.m. Horse-drawn sleigh rides scheduled for Saturday were canceled due to rain, Tanaka said; the sleigh rides are also scheduled to go ahead Sunday.
The event is free and open to the public. Funds raised through a bake sale, a basket auction and a cash raffle go toward maintenance of the Russell House, Tanaka said. Moxham Renaissance recently began a restoration project at the building; gutter and soffit work has been completed, and painting is in progress, according to Tanaka.
