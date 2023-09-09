JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Organizers of the Moxham Renaissance group’s upcoming “Play Among the Stars: An Evening with Sinatra at the Russell House” promise a high-end dinner event with toe-tapping live music on Sept. 29 and 30.
“We’re trying to think out of the box,” renaissance board member Darryl Buynack said.
The home is known for its Christmas at the Russell House holiday celebration, but the board is now expanding operations at the historic house in the Moxham neighborhood of Johnstown.
“An Evening with Sinatra” was organized by Buynack and fellow board members Lou Ann Lees, Beverly Wilson, Lolly Kennedy, Debra Crowder, Kimberly Murray and Ann Gibson.
Buynack said the group is trying to bring some positivity to the neighborhood and decided on this fundraiser to help continue their offerings for the community.
Dinner will be supplied by Asiago’s Tuscan Italian restaurant and will include appetizers, specialty-themed drinks, salad and an entree with sides.
Randy Grabiak, of RanMan Productions, will be the main entertainment, singing Frank Sinatra standards.
“It will be a lot of uplifting music that will make their toes tap and hands clap,” he said.
Grabiak has decades of singing experience, and has been singing Sinatra songs for the past 13 years.
Mark Ed will also perform dinner-music while guests are eating.
Tickets are $100 per person, and seating for Saturday’s offering is limited, while Friday’s event has more availability.
Wedding Elegance by Joelle is set to decorate the house for the evening.
It’ll be a good atmosphere, good food and good entertainment, Wilson said, with Crowder adding that the group plans to host more evenings such as the Sinatra gathering in the future.
Recently, the board has endeavored to fix up the Russell House at 538 Park Ave., having painted, cleaned up the exterior and performed updates to the historic home.
Moving forward, Renaissance members want to expand offerings at the establishment, such as renting the building during the holidays while its decorated in order to continue preservation of the house and community events.
Upcoming gatherings include a fall tea party on Oct. 22, trick or treat on Oct. 31, the Moxham Light Up Night on Dec. 1 and the 24th annual Christmas at the Russell House on Dec. 9, 10 and 24.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.historicmoxham.com or call 814-659-3057.
