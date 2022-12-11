JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The sounds of carolers echoed through the halls as visitors strolled past “The Nutcracker”-themed trees, the scent of hot chocolate wafted from the kitchen and people lined up for sleigh rides outside.
The Russell House in Johnstown’s Moxham section, home of the Moxham Renaissance Community Center, embodied the holiday season on Sunday, the final day of the annual winter celebration.
“You really feel like you’re in the Christmas spirit here,” Anita Lorek said. She’s a member of the Greater Johnstown Community Chorus who was on deck to sing during the event.
As they waited their turn to entertain the crowd of families and residents, Lorek and fellow choir member Mary Jane McCready explored roughly 20 trees with decorations ranging from the Mouse King and the Candy Kingdom to the Sugar Plum Fairy and the Snow Queen.
“This is great because it really helps this neighborhood,” Lorek said.
In addition to the trees and choirs, there was a bake sale, vendors with various wares and Santa Claus on the second floor, a basket raffle and much more.
Eulalie “Lolly” Kennedy, Moxham Renaissance treasurer, said this year was the 23rd offering of the holiday event.
“It has evolved into a really nice, beautiful community affair,” she said, adding that new layers have been added throughout the years.
She expressed her thanks to the numerous people involved who make it happen, especially the performers – young and old – who take time out of their days to provide entertainment.
Lorek said the celebration was “really nice” and noted her appreciation for the group’s efforts to revitalize Moxham. McCready commended the renaissance members for orchestrating a wonderful community event.
John Cunningham brought his sons to the event to visit with Santa. He said stopping by the Russell House is an annual tradition for his family.
The themed trees are a favorite of his.
“It’s nice to get in the spirit of things for Christmas,” he said.
Mary Ruth Wilms, of Arizona, had never been to the center before but was impressed by the display. She’s in town visiting her daughter, Jessica Gramling, who said she goes to the house every year.
For more information on the renaissance group, visit moxhamrenaissance.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.