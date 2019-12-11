The holiday season will be filled with memories of Christmases past at Christmas at Russell House 2019.
The festival display will be held from 1 to 8 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at Moxham Renaissance Community Center, 538 Park Ave., in the Moxham section of Johnstown.
The theme, “Christmas X Twenty,” will feature 20 Christmas trees, each decorated with handcrafted ornaments, that will showcase the different themes throughout the years.
“I thought for 20 years it would be a nice idea to recapture what we’ve done over the years and it’s also an honor to all the work the volunteers have done,” said Jean Tanaka, secretary and treasurer of Moxham Renaissance. “With our themes we look at what we haven’t done, what would appeal to the community and what lends itself to creativity.”
On the veranda will be “Our First Christmas” and “All Things Musical,” by the Christmas committee.
Upon entering the foyer, guests will view “Winter Wonderland,” by Gina Tanaka.
The grand room will feature “International Christmas,” by Jean Tanaka; “Christmas at Home,” by Pat Hull; “Winter Warrior,” by Emily Gallagher; “In the Beginning,” by Jackie Triplin; “Christmas in Paradise,” by Rita Redden; and “A Fashionable Christmas,” by the Christmas committee.
Trees in the parlor will include “A Patriotic Christmas,” by Marcia Wilhelm; “A Sound of Music,” by the Christmas committee; “Tenth Year Celebration,” by the Christmas committee; “Christmas Around the World,” by Marcia Wilhelm; and “Homespun Christmas,” by the Christmas committee.
The second floor will showcase “Babes in Toyland,” by Lolly Kennedy, Cathy Martin and Bea Edwards; “The Sounds of Christmas,” by Gina Tanaka; “Celestial Delights,” by Debbie Homan and Michele Reeder; “A Disney Christmas,” by LouAnn Lees; “Christmas Kaleidoscope,” by LouAnn Lees; and “Our Second Christmas,” by the Christmas committee.
“The first year we had this we put together a little Christmas at Russell House and every year it kept going and the community almost now expects it. It’s become a tradition,” Tanaka said.
“We want people to have a feeling of being welcomed, have an appreciation for the architecture of the place and a better understanding of what we do.”
Other festivities include visiting with Santa, a train display by Rick Blackford and sleigh rides through Moxham, provided by Misty Haven Carriage Rides for a small fee. There will be refreshments, treats from Santa for children and Kids Craft Corner.
Entertainment for Saturday will include guitarist Jeff Rusin at 1 p.m.; pianist Charles Holtzman at 2 p.m.; Somerset Roof Garden Chorus at
3 p.m.; pianist Harriet Miller at 4 p.m.; vocalist Marie Naylor accompanied by Kathy Novak at 5 p.m.; and vocalist Lenz and Mahalik at 6 p.m.
Sunday’s entertainment will include Greater Johnstown Community Chorus at 1 p.m.; Denise Baldwin Music Students at 2 p.m.; Christ Centered Community Church at 3 p.m.; and Roduljub Singing Society at 4 p.m.
A marketplace on the second floor will feature handcrafted jewelry, place mats, table runners, soaps, Christmas cards, glass angels and handcrafted rosary beads. There also will be a basket auction, cash raffle, a baked goods sale and a plants sale.
The free event has been sponsored annually by Moxham Renaissance since 2000. Each year, the two-day event attracts around 400 visitors.
