The holiday season will be filled with reflections of the year at Christmas at Russell House 2020.
The festival display will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at Moxham Renaissance Community Center, 538 Park Ave., in the Moxham section of Johnstown.
The theme, “Shades of 2020,” a live and virtual Christmas event, will feature 10 trees, each decorated with handcrafted ornaments.
“This year our theme represents things that all of us have encountered during 2020 and how its affected our lives or how we’ve felt about it,” said Jean Tanaka, secretary and treasurer of Moxham Renaissance. “It’s a very broad theme, but we thought that it would bring out some of the creativity in our people.”
Upon entering the foyer, guests will view “Crystal Clear” by Jean Tanaka.
The grand room will feature “Silver Lining” by Rita Redden; “Heroes” by Emily Gallagher; “I’ll Be Gnome for Christmas” by Lolly Kennedy, Bea Edwards and Cathy Martin; and “Caring & Sharing,” “Home for the Holidays” and “Traditions Endure,” each by Lou Ann Lees.
Trees in the parlor will include “Family Night” by Jackie Triplin; “Virtual Learning” by Debbie Orris; and “Survival” by Debbie Homan.
Exterior decorating was done by Darryl Buynack, Debbie Crowder and Mike Allen.
Weather permitting, Santa will be in the gazebo to welcome guests.
Complimentary refreshments will be provided.
For those unable to attend, the trees will be displayed online at www.moxhamrenaissance.com and Moxham Renaissance’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/moxren.
Virtual entertainment will include Harriet Miller, piano; Charles Holtzman, piano; Maria Naylor, vocal accompanied by Beth Foor; Denise Baldwin music students, vocal; and Christ Centered Community Church, vocal.
A basket raffle, featuring 35 baskets donated by community members, will be held on the premises as well as online.
“We’re going to be videoing individual baskets and I’ll do a voice-over describing what’s in them,” said Rita Redden, president of Moxham Renaissance. “We’ll have the order form displayed and all you’ll have to do is remember what basket you want and how many tickets you want in each basket.”
Basket chances are three for a $1.
Check, cash or money order can be sent to the Russell House, 538 Park Ave., Johnstown, Pa. 15902, or dropped off at the house.
“We will have the drawing on Dec. 19,” Redden said. “We will call the winners and post them online.”
There also will be $500 cash raffle.
The plan is to have the trees and baskets posted on the website and Facebook Friday evening.
Tanaka said Moxham Renaissance hopes to provide people with an uplifting holiday experience.
“It’s really been a tough year for so many people and I think in doing this, even though we know we’re very limited this year, it’s still making us feel as though we’re doing something by not only helping the community, but lifting our own spirits,” she said.
Due to COVID-19 regulations, 25 people will be permitted in the house at one time.
Those attending are required to wear masks and practice social distancing.
The free event has been sponsored annually by Moxham Renaissance since 2000.
