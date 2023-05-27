JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Nevin Hersch had never run a 5K before but at the request of his children decided to sign up for the Path of the Flood Historic Races this year.
"It was just a lot more fun than I expected it to be," he said.
That's because of the camaraderie amongst the runners at Saturday's contests.
The Meyersdale resident said there were so many people offering encouragement and fist bumps along the route that made the race much more fun.
Hersch was one of 12 members of his family that ran in one of the three races – two adults and 10 of the children.
"Last year just a few of them ran and this year we put a few of them in every slot," he said.
His daughter, Faith, ran the 5K alongside her father and finished in 35 minutes.
The 11-year-old said this was her third race of that kind this year and she enjoyed it.
"It's fun," she said of the contest.
Faith Hersch ran with a few friends and siblings and noted that the weather couldn't have been more perfect.
Her sister, 23-year-old Ana, ran the 14-miler that started at the old South Fork Dam ruins.
"I love the scenery," she said. "The trail was really well done."
Getting to start at the dam and actually follow the path of the Johnstown Flood of 1889 was a highlight for her – the Path of the Flood trail was recently completed allowing the race in its ninth year to begin at the historic location.
Ana Hersch said she remembers visiting the Johnstown Flood Museum at 8 years old and the film there having a profound impact on her.
Getting to run from the dam through the valley and into the city made the race that much more meaningful.
The older Hersch sister plans to return again next year and do better than this time around, although she said she "gave it everything I had, so I don't have any regrets."
Racers had a choice of the 14-miler from South Fork, an eight-miler or the 5K all finishing at Peoples Natural Gas Park where the contestants were met with cheering crowds, medals and refreshments.
Mark Voelker, the race director and originator, said nearly 700 people signed up for this year's races, some from as far away as Alaska.
"You couldn't ask for a better day weather-wise – having the trail completed for the 14-miler," he said.
Because this was the first year starting at the dam, Voelker had contestants stop and reflect on the history of the site before starting their run.
He said he had people tell him they weren't aware of the events of the flood and were fascinated by the history.
Although this year was good, Voelker said he has bigger and better plans for next year's races.
Jory Weikel was a first-time runner alongside his three children while his wife took on the 14-mile section again.
"It was a good race," he said. "I enjoyed going through the woods."
His 6-year-old daugher Willow agreed.
She enjoyed running with her family and was happy to see there was pizza at the finish line.
Willow Weikel said she'd run the race again.
