Get out your finest pink attire and hit the streets for a good cause.
Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber will hold its sixth annual Color Me Pink Run/Walk Saturday beginning at Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center, 600 Somerset Ave., Windber.
The event raises funds to advance patient care at Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center.
Registration for the run will be held from 8 to 8:30 a.m. and the walk from 8:30 to 9. The run will start at 9, followed by the walk at 9:15.
“This event brings awareness to the community and brings people together to have that sense of support and camaraderie,” said Natalie Samuel, communications and marketing manager at Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center. “It’s amazing to see people uniting for this cause that touches most of us in some way or another.”
More than 70 runners and nearly 300 walkers have already registered and will enjoy a course through the streets of Windber that will finish at Chan Soon-Shiong Institute of Molecular Medicine.
Participants will run or walk through pink stations staffed by members of the Windber High School football team.
Awards will be given to the top male and female finishers in each age group for the run.
“People say that they have a really nice time and they enjoy that they can bring their families,” Samuel said. “Some of them walk together as a team in memory of someone who has passed from breast cancer or they’re walking with someone who is currently fighting.”
In addition, T-shirts will be available for purchase and a basket raffle featuring items donated by community members will be held.
“We’ve been blown away by the support this year because we weren’t sure how it would be received with COVID, but it looks like it’ll be a good turnout,” Samuel said.
Those wanting to participate can register the day of the event.
Cost is $30 for the run and $25 for the walk.
Each participant will receive a Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center face covering.
For more information, visit www.windbercare.org and click on “Events” tab.
