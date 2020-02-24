The salary of 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial’s general manager is not a matter of public record, according to a recent ruling from the state.
Johnstown resident John DeBartola asked for the information as part of an overall right-to-know request, seeking line item budgets for 2018 and 2019. The War Memorial Arena Authority and ASM Global, formerly SMG, which is contracted by the county to handle day-to-day operations, provided a line item budget, but with salary and benefit information redacted.
DeBartola appealed their decision.
Pennsylvania Office of Open Records denied the appeal, citing the fact the manager is not an employee of the county. ASM – not the authority – has the power to hire, terminate and discipline staff at the arena and at North Central Recreation Center.
“The names, positions and salaries of public employees are generally public; however, under the terms of the Management Agreement, the employees here are not public employees,” the ruling stated. “As a result, this information is not available under Section 506(d) of the RTKL and the Authority is not required to obtain that information from ASM.”
DeBartola criticized the ruling during the authority’s regular monthly meeting on Monday.
“I know you all won,” he told the board during courtesy of the floor. “Congratulations. But I think it’s a disgrace.”
In the ruling, the OOR wrote: “Additionally, Mr. (Michael) Barletta (the authority’s former chairman) explains that the Authority reviews and approves a yearly budget, but does not have control over, or any right to set, the compensation of any of ASM’s employees at its facilities. Mr. Barletta provided a copy of the budget that the Board approves and it does not contain the detailed line items related to salary and benefits; instead, it appears to be budget summary.”
DeBartola interpreted that to mean the county was paying AMS without knowing how the money was spent.
“My God, that’s disgraceful,” DeBartola said. “How dare you?”
Michael Parrish, the authority’s solicitor, said the board knows how much ASM compensates employees overall, but not the individual specifics.
“We get supplied with a budget that has all of the information for every expenditure that’s out there, including administrative, so we know the general number that’s being applied for staff in the budget,” Parrish said.
“We’re not necessarily given, ‘here’s the exact salary of the GM’ because that’s not up to us. What ASM pays their employees is what ASM pays their employees.”
