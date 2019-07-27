Be prepared to have a quacking good time.
St. Vincent de Paul’s annual Rubber Duck Race and Family Fun Day to benefit the Family Kitchen will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Aug. 4 at Sandyvale Memorial Gardens and Conservancy, 80 Hickory St. in the Hornerstown section of Johnstown.
“This is our biggest fundraiser that we have each year, and we’re hoping this brings more awareness to the fact that we do supply a nutritious, hot lunchtime meal to anyone in need,” said Georgia Lehman, community relations specialist with St. Vincent de Paul’s Food for Families.
At 2:30 p.m., 18 celebrity racers from the community will float down the Stonycreek River, starting at the Horner Street bridge, in inner tubes provided by Coal Tubin’.
Prizes will be awarded to the top finishers.
Following the race, there will be a regatta with several teams from area businesses who will take their turn at racing down the river in various flotation contraptions.
“This is all just for fun,” Lehman said.
“They all have been raising money on their own for the Family Kitchen.”
At 4:30 p.m., the ducks will be dumped onto the Stonycreek River behind Food for Families, 945 Franklin St., and float to the finish line at the Hickory Street bridge.
Tickets are $5 each and numbers on the ducks will correspond with ticket numbers.
Tickets can be bought at the Family Kitchen, 231 Bedford St; St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store, 301 Central Ave.; and the Cambria Regional Chamber, 245 Market St.
“People can purchase a duck up until
2 p.m. the day of the event, and they’ll still have a chance to win money,” Lehman said.
Prizes include $1,000 for first place, $500 for second, $300 for third and $200 for last place.
In the event of inclement weather, the winners will be chosen by a random drawing.
As part of the Family Day, musical entertainment by DJ J.R. McAfee and Lux & Company will entertain the crowds and there will be food vendors, children’s games with face painting and a magician and a basket raffle.
Last year, 1,000 tickets were sold, and Lehman said they’ve already topped that for this year’s fundraiser.
“We can put up to 1,500 ducks in the river. We added a little bit more this year because there was such an interest from the community,” she said.
All money raised will go toward the operating budget at the Family Kitchen.
The goal is to raise $40,000.
“It varies from day to day, but when we average it out for the year we feed about 150 individuals who utilize our facility to eat a lunchtime meal Monday through Friday,” Lehman said. “The average cost is a little over $130,000 a year to run the kitchen, and it comes to between $2.70 to $3.20 a meal per day.”
She said organizers are hoping the community will attend the day of the race and support the cause.
“We hope people will come out because it’s a great time and help us raise money so we can continue our mission to help those in need,” Lehman said.
For more information on purchasing tickets, call 814-539-7811 or 814-270-4111.
