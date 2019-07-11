The Stiletto Network will hold its Walk a Mile In My Shoes event from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Roxbury Bandshell, located on Franklin Street in the Roxbury section of Johnstown.
The walk is to raise awareness of domestic violence, according to organizers.
The cost is $25 for registration, an event T-shirt and parking – or $15 for registration and parking alone. Proceeds benefit the Women’s Help Center.
Information: 814-241-9004 or www.classy.org/event/2019-walk-a-mile-in-my-shoes/e235964.
