About two-thirds of the money needed for purchasing and installing a roller hockey rink at Johnstown’s Roxbury Park has been raised.
But organizers of the effort are still looking to bring in about $30,000 more.
Plans were originally in place to have the rink ready by the end of last summer.
“I know it’s behind what our original plan was, but getting the money is the issue, so we’re trying hard,” Johnstown City Councilwoman Marie Mock said. “We don’t want this to be a government issue. The government has enough money spent elsewhere.
“We’re hoping this is a community, grassroots project to get the rink up and running. And we’ll just go from there.”
Mock and fellow councilwoman the Rev. Sylvia King have led the effort, while other individuals and organizations, including the Johnstown Sitting Bulls sled hockey team for physically disabled athletes, have contributed.
“I hope the general public gets behind it, and I think it will go over pretty well,” said Russ White, the Sitting Bulls’ president.
The Community Foundation for the Alleghenies has backed the project by contributing $25,000.
“We’re very supportive and are helping them any way we can do that,” said Mike Kane, the foundation’s president. “It’s nice to see people get behind community projects like this.
“It’s all good. We’re hopeful – and expect – that they’ll be able to raise the money needed.”
Donations can be made to the Roxbury Park Skate Rink Fund, operated by the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies, at https://cfalleghenies.org/donate/.
