Registration is now underway for the Christmas house decorating contest in Johnstown’s Roxbury neighborhood.

Prizes will be awarded to the seven best decorated houses – based upon curb appeal viewed from the street – as determined by a group of judges.

Neighborhood residents interested in participating need to submit a form with their name, address and phone number into an entry box located at Tony’s Sub Shop, 1346 Franklin St.

The deadline to enter is Friday.

