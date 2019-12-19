Registration is now underway for the Christmas house decorating contest in Johnstown’s Roxbury neighborhood.
Prizes will be awarded to the seven best decorated houses – based upon curb appeal viewed from the street – as determined by a group of judges.
Neighborhood residents interested in participating need to submit a form with their name, address and phone number into an entry box located at Tony’s Sub Shop, 1346 Franklin St.
The deadline to enter is Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.