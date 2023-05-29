JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Linda Burkhard and her husband, Frank, staked their claim on Sunday to a piece of land on a hill across from the Roxbury Bandshell – for them, it was the perfect spot to listen to the first installment of the 2023 Summer Concert Series.
“It’s just nice,” she said. “A chance to get out and enjoy each other’s company.”
The Johnstown couple were joined by a few other listeners atop the grassy knoll while Hard Rok, KoKo & Joe kicked-off the event.
Frank Burkhard said he and his wife enjoy the open air and love hearing local bands perform.
That’s what has kept them returning to the Roxbury Bandshell Summer Concert Series for the past three years.
Other park visitors jockeyed for spots closer to the action under blue skies and sunshine.
Sunday’s weather was 75 degrees and clear.
Of the dozens of concertgoers filling Roxbury Park, many brought their own lawn chairs, while others took advantage of the supplied bleachers and some spread blankets in the grass.
Right in front were a line of 10-plus listeners enjoying the sounds of Hard Rok, Koko and Joe – the family of band frontman John Galiote.
“It’s a special feeling to have the whole family here,” his wife Mary Galiote said.
Some of the family swayed to the music while others, including grandson Joey Becker, took videos of the band playing, which Mary Galiote said would be sent to family in Virginia.
“They’ve been doing this a long time,” Becker said, “and they’re consistently good.”
Kelsey Josephson, Becker’s girlfriend, said it was “really cool” to see Galiote and the band play live.
Others were there to see the second act, the Ole 97, a Johnny Cash tribute band. That included Mount Pleasant residents Mitzie and Donald Kimmel.
Mitzie Kimmel said she and her husband follow Ole 97 because they love the band, although they’d never been to the bandshell before.
Their first impressions of the park were positive.
“I love it,” Mitzie Kimmel said.
Her husband said he was having a great time.
The concert series will continue with shows every weekend through Sept. 10, except Sept. 3 in recognition of the Labor Day holiday.
For a complete schedule, visit www.roxburybandshell.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.