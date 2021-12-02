JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Christmas spirit will be felt at the Roxbury Bandshell during this celebration.
Roxbury Bandshell Preservation Alliance will kick off its holiday season with an event to thank patrons and contributors for their continued support of the bandshell.
The tree lighting, which is free and open to the public, will begin at 5 p.m. Sunday at the pavilion along Franklin Street in the Roxbury section of Johnstown.
“As we prepare for this beautiful Christmas season, it would not be complete without our tree-lighting ceremony at the Roxbury Bandshell,” said Mary Borkow, president of the alliance. “An annual event since 2006, this festive holiday tradition puts everyone in the spirit of Christmas. My thanks to our many volunteers who make this happen and to our thousands of supporters who bless us with their attendance throughout the year at our many events.”
The program, which typically lasts less than an hour, will begin with Christmas music by Dan Becker and Walt & Jackie. Santa Claus will make a guest appearance to visit with children and hand out treats. In addition, there will be caroling and a reading of “The Night Before Christmas.”
Complimentary cookies and hot chocolate will be provided. Bandshell ornaments will be available for $10.
This year, the tree has been donated by Joe Kanuch, of Johnstown, in memory of Pat Stewart.
“It’s an absolutely fabulous tree, and it’s probably one of the finest trees we’ve ever had,” Borkow said.
As in years past, the tree is decorated by alliance members and is traditionally lit every evening during the holiday season and all day on Christmas. Exterior lighting on the bandshell will add a festive illumination.
“We hope people will come out and enjoy a wonderful evening with us and experience the joy and love of Christmas,” Borkow said.
For those unable to attend, the ceremony will be live streamed on the Roxbury Bandshell’s Facebook page.
The bandshell was built in 1939 as part of President Franklin Roosevelt’s Works Progress Administration. Roxbury’s is the last one standing of the original 27 built.
Since its formation, the alliance has invested $600,000 to restore the bandshell. Organizers are raising funds for the completion of interior renovations that will allow for additional events.
