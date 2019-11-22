Families will have the opportunity to partake in carols, enjoy sweet treats and visit with Santa when the Roxbury Bandshell officially kicks off its holiday season.
Roxbury Bandshell Preservation Alliance organizers are calling the event a “thank you” to patrons and contributors for their continued support.
The Christmas tree lighting, which is free and open to the public, will begin at 5 p.m. Dec. 1 at the pavilion along Franklin Street in the Roxbury section of Johnstown.
“This is our 14th annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony and it’s something people look forward to every year,” said Mary Borkow, president of the alliance. “It’s a nice event to get everyone into the Christmas spirit. It’s such a privilege for us to be able to do this every year for the community.”
The program, which typically lasts about an hour, will begin with Christmas music from Lux and Company and carolers. While guests enjoy complimentary cookies and hot chocolate, they’ll also hear a reading of “The Night Before Christmas.”
Santa will be handing out treats to children in attendance.
Bandshell ornaments will be available for purchase for $10.
This year, the Christmas tree has been donated by members of Roxbury Bandshell Preservation Alliance.
“We get beautiful trees every year,” Borkow said. “It’s a 30-foot tree, and we’re really excited about it.”
As in years past, the tree is decorated by alliance members and is traditionally lit every evening during the holiday season and all day Christmas Day.
This year, exterior lighting on the bandshell will add an additional festive illumination to the tree.
“We get large crowds with hundreds of people coming out for this each year,” Borkow said.
“The kids really get excited and can’t wait to see Santa Claus. As soon as he comes out, their eyes start sparkling and it’s beautiful to see.”
The bandshell was built in 1939 as part of President Franklin Roosevelt’s Works Progress Administration. Roxbury’s is the last one standing of the original 27 built.
“This is an important landmark in our community, and it continues to be popular with people,” Borkow said.
Since its formation, the alliance has invested $600,000 to restore the bandshell. Organizers are raising funds to install a permanent canopy on the bandshell to provide protection from sun and rain.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.