A little rain wasn’t going to unplug a Roxbury Bandshell holiday tradition for long.
In front of a crowd of nearly 150 people, the Roxbury Bandshell Preservation Alliance flipped the switch for a 30-foot green spruce that was dressed in more than 600 lights Sunday at the center of the bandshell’s stage.
For the 14th straight year, it served as a chance to gather around the restored landmark, sip cocoa and sing-along to Christmas favorites performed by several local acts.
“This is our way of giving back to the community, which has been supporting us for nearly two decades now,” Bandshell Alliance member Tim Burns said.
Wendy Rex, of Johnstown, was impressed by the event and said she was glad last weekend’s weather didn’t wash out the tradition this year.
After she learned the event was rescheduled, she and her sister, Brenda Fockler, made plans to bring her great nieces, Amirah and Alayna, to join in on the annual light-up night countdown.
“We enjoy the (summer) concerts, but this is the first Christmas event for all of us,” said Rex, sitting next to her sister approximately 20 yards from the tree while the local indie folk duo The Evergreens played “O Christmas Tree.”
This year’s towering tree was donated by Lower Yoder Township resident Joe Kanuch, in memory of Pennsylvania State Trooper Pat Stewart, according to Bandshell Project Manager Joe Balon.
A dozen strands of multi-colored, traditional lights were used to decorate it this year, while the stage itself was lined by a row of candle-lit luminaries.
With temperatures hovering around 40 degrees, many of the night’s attendees were dressed in winter coats with hoods or hats.
But given the season, it was just perfect for Roxbury resident Stephanie Filer.
“The is a really nice event
– and it’s still warm enough to enjoy it,” she said.
The Roxbury Bandshell’s tree will remain lit each evening through the holidays and all day on Christmas, Balon said.
