JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Jeff Perigo & Friends rocked the Roxbury Bandshell on Sunday at Roxbury Park in Johnstown as part of the 17th annual AmeriServ Free Summer Concert Series.
It was Perigo’s second time playing at the Bandshell.
A few hundred people turned out to enjoy the music and the sunny, warm weather.
“I love this,” Perigo said, sipping bottled water before the show. “This is great for musicians and great for the people who like local, live music.”
He and three bandmates performed jam band music, original songs such as “Small Town” and Neil Young’s rock classic “Cinnamon Girl.”
Laura Shields and her mother Linda are frequent visitors to the bandshell, which was built in 1939.
“I just moved back from Virginia two years ago,” Laura Shields said. “We’re here pretty much every week. ... I just like to go to every live performance I can.”
For Jim Hohman, of Ferndale, the venue brought back memories of his youth.
“I used to come to the bandshell for picnics when I was a kid,” he said. “They used to have tables around here to enjoy yourself. ... They did an excellent job of restoring this.”
Rock band Midnight Graffiti rounded out the show.
Next up in the concert series’ lineup is The Moore Brothers and Inside Out, who will perform July 23.
Information about shows at the bandshell can be found online at www.roxburybandshell.com. Proceeds from the concert series benefit the Roxbury Bandshell Preservation Alliance.
