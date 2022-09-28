Roxanne Tuinstra

As a teen, I suffered from anxiety. I did a lot of “self-soothing” techniques to reduce my anxiety such as rocking, skin picking, nail-biting and cutting/bleeding – which, looking back, was a red flag for needing some help.
Then one day, I saw an advertisement on TV for a miracle CD that promised to take me on a journey filled with the peaceful sounds of electric thunderstorms, humpback whales calling in the salty waters, and ocean surf gently lapping against the hot summer sand.
Oh, did I need the “Sounds of Nature Sampler” CD to help me sleep. It called to me like the lighthouse I was soon imagining from the commercial.
Within weeks, the CD made its way to the end caps of every drug store and soon was in my CD player, where I became fully engulfed in a peaceful rainforest slumber, complete with the occasional monkey screeching.
As the weeks wore on, I got into a new bedtime routine that ended with pressing play, letting drips of water and crisp breezes rock me to sleep, washing away my anxieties.
The sounds became my cure, a new relief that I looked forward to at the end of the day.
Tucked safely away in bed on a night that seemed in no way unordinary, mindlessly snoozing to the splendor that was my new medicine, I was jerked awake, yanked off of my bed, and pulled to the floor, then stunned as a blanket smothered my head.
“Where are they?” quietly asked my very concerned brother, who appeared under the blanket as he sealed it beneath us, his breathing labored. I found myself alert on the floor, helping him cap the blanket around us as if it would keep out the very nightmare we were hiding from.
“Who?” I was finally brave enough to ask – so terrified to open up my mouth, to breathe, in case “they” might find us. Uttering even a whispered word might end us right there in my pink bedroom.
“The birds,” I barely heard him say – it was faint, but I did. So soft. So quiet. And as if on cue, “Cry of the Loon” screeched in the background.
“There! The birds,” my brother said, his voice giving way to alarm.
I threw off the blanket that had me paralyzed just seconds ago and went over to my CD player, pointing at it to show my pale and stunned brother that the killer birds were in fact only artificial noises from a CD.
My heart still coming down from the panic, my first thought went to my beloved whales – what would become of them?
While it was true that my brother did try to save me from the fake birds, the worry that he would once again tackle me in my sleep in the middle of the night far outweighed any positives the CD held.
That night, I went back to my trusty old rocking chair and eventually fell asleep.
This is all to say if you are thinking of helping your teenager out with anxiety issues and decide to buy “Sounds of Nature” on e-Bay for $4 (which is a steal, by the way), heed my warning when it gets to track No. 3.
