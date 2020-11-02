The Holland family gathered together early on in the COVID-19 stay-at-home period to grieve over their family dog, Buddy, who passed away after almost 13 years.
Their Upper Yoder Township house seemed quiet with no dog to pet or play with. A minister at Trinity Lutheran Church in Moxham, the Rev. Toby Holland consoled his two children, home from school, and his wife, Jodi, who vowed she wouldn’t get another dog again because the loss was just too hard.
“It was challenging being at home without a dog,” Jodi Holland said. “It was just quiet.”
Jodi Holland, who works for the public library system in downtown Johnstown, said she noticed something interesting happening as the weeks progressed.
“We were all independently looking for a dog on our phones without telling each other,” she laughed.
“But she was the one who found Luther,” Toby Holland said. The family was missing their dog more than they had let on to each other. It was now out in the open. Holland found a black Labrador through a friend who had puppies. Holland shared the news with the family and they all agreed to the adoption.
When COVID-19 hit the area in March, the stay-at-home order prompted people to stay in their homes for weeks at a time. Some found comfort in baking, others took the opportunity to tackle home-improvement projects.
For a select few, the time inside became an opportunity to expand their families to add a furry friend.
Holland says the new puppy, fittingly named Luther after Martin Luther of the Lutheran Church, has been a blessing to the family since they got him.
“It has been a good thing for all of us to do. He has taken our minds off from COVID because we have been training him, taking him for walks and introducing him into our lives.”
“He has a constant need to be near people,” said Toby Holland. “When he gets up in the morning, he likes to sit between us – he still thinks he is a lap dog. He brings us continuous joy.”
‘Good memories’
For the Illig family of five, getting a dog was something they always wanted to do, but the commitment was always too great – trying to balance family and work life.
Kara Illig, and her husband, Ben, of Ebensburg, were worried the responsibility of adding a puppy would be too much of a strain on their already busy life. With three elementary-aged children learning at home part time, adding essentially a fourth “kid” to the mix was a big consideration. But things changed when she took on a fully remote job as a commerce editor that allowed her to work from home.
“Between the convenience of me working remotely and having my children at home at a particularly scary time, we decided that having a dog would be a good idea,” Illig said.
“We wanted them to have good memories during an uncertain time and not scary ones.”
They selected a shelter mutt that they think is a Great Pyrenees-Labrador mix, naming him Neo, now 10 months old.
So far, they have taken Neo to a pooch pool party, where he experienced water for the first time. They also have taken him on hikes and camping over the summer.
Illig said it is nice to take the dog for a walk before their day starts.
“It keeps us all sane.”
‘Soft spot for animals’
Some say dogs have comforting powers and they know when people need a little TLC.
Leigh Black’s 88-year-old father, William, a retired lieutenant colonel in the Army, took ill during the early months of quarantine. While in hospice care, she found a poodle she named Moki that she thought would bring some joy to him.
She chose that particular breed because her family always had them in the past and she wanted her father to hold one again.
“He had lost his dog while he was in the hospital and he really wanted to get another dog,” Black explained.
Because of his declining health, Black and her wife, Margaret Smith, decided to adopt a pet themselves and bring it to his home for him to enjoy during the last few weeks of his life.
“He had a real soft spot for animals,” Black said. “When we brought Moki to him, the puppy would sit in his lap and he would pet it for four hours at a time. It was a bright spot when he had little else.”
Smith said that even though Moki was a puppy, he would sit in her father-in-law’s lap and be still.
“It was somewhat like a miracle that he would just stay there, very docile,” said Smith.
The couple lost their own dog, so having a new addition has been a joy, although they didn’t think they would be getting another puppy. Things have a funny way of working out, though.
“We have the gift of time to spend with Moki,” Black said. “We have the time to work with the dog. It can be challenging to work with him, especially if you aren’t an expert at it and if you are older.
“We are still in the potty-training phase, so we are outside quite a bit.”
Transition time
Adopting a new puppy can be hard work. Transitioning back to your job or school can be even harder on a new puppy that is used to seeing you every day, said Dr. Johanna Vena, of Cambria Veterinary Care in Cambria City.
Vena suggests that while you are working at home, it is important to get your new puppy used to being alone right at the beginning, especially for when you return to work or school.
“I would make sure there are times that you are separated from the pet, whether the dog is in a crate or in a different room,” said Vena, “but that means that they have to be OK when they are separate from you.”
Vena said if you know you are returning to work, gradually increase the time your dog is alone in the house. She recommends finding a toy or chew item that will occupy the dog’s time.
“Separation anxiety is very common with dogs in particular, and there are a lot of treatment options that your veterinarian can help you with,” she said. “It is a treatable condition.”
There are companies that specialize in pet sitting and take care of pets while you are away, especially long term. This may be a good option, she said, especially if your pet needs to be taken out during the day.
Vena said to resist the temptation to buy a companion pet because you think your new one is lonely.
“It can often backfire,” she said.
