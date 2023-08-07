JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A series of procedural approvals were taken as one motion by the Richland School District board at Monday’s regular meeting.
The moves included fire alarm and interior bleacher inspections; renewal of agreements with organizations including Ignite Solutions and the Community Action Partnership of Cambria County; and signing a contract with Snyder Brothers Inc. to supply natural gas to the buildings.
“These are all annual, routine approvals,” Superintendent Arnold Nadonley said.
In total, 24 motions were taken as one, with all present board members voting in favor of the action.
Some approvals of note included Tercek Electric moving forward with the installation of the second phase of the high school LED upgrade at a cost of not more than $12,200, which is paid for from the capital reserve fund, and purchasing new track covers from Sportsman’s at a cost of $1,689.
Other business discussed by the group involved tax assessment appeals within the district.
Solicitor Timothy Leventry said that the first case of the new season came on Monday from MetLife, which has a 178,000-square-foot building on the 500 block of Schoolhouse Road that is closed and has been vacant for some time.
Leventry detailed for the board how the business has tried to lease the structure with no luck and is now trying to sell it for roughly $2 million.
The solicitor said the building’s fair market value is $17 million, and if the appeal drops to the listing price, that will be a large tax revenue loss for the district.
Nadonley mentioned earlier in the meeting that he asked Business Manager Corina Long to find out what that would mean financially. He told the board members that for every $1 million decrease in fair market value, Richland School District loses roughly $9,000.
This is the latest in a string of assessment challenges for the district.
In the past few years, appeals have been received from the Super 8 hotel on Solomon Run Road, Quality Inn Suites on Theatre Drive and Duke LifePoint Healthcare’s property on Scalp Avenue.
Walmart, Home Depot and Lowe’s have also filed for decreases on their Richland Township properties in recent years.
Joshua Byers is a reporter for The Tribune- Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5054. Follow him on Twitter @Journo_Josh.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.