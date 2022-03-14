ALUM BANK, Pa. – A rural section of state Route 56 in Bedford County was closed temporarily Monday after a crash involving multiple vehicles, including a tractor-trailer.
The crash occurred west of Pleasantville. It was reported at 7:46 a.m., and detours were in place above and below the crash, including at Mountainside Drive.
Alum Bank and Shawnee fire departments both responded, as did Pennsylvania State Police, Bedford County Emergency Management Director Dave Cubbison said.
Travel had returned to normal by noon, according to the state Department of Transportation’s 511pa.com map.
