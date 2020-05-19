Construction crews repair a retaining wall on Route 56 at the intersection of Roosevelt Boulevard and Washington Street in downtown Johnstown on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Route 56 East bound is reduced to one lane in that area for several weeks as work continues.
Route 56 East wall repair
The Tribune-Democrat
