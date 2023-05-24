DAVIDSVILLE, Pa. – Route 403 work zones near Davidsville will grow next week – in part, to prepare for embankment work near Saylor Lane.
PennDOT officials said Plum Contracting Inc., of Greensburg, will set up long-term traffic control closure using signals at both ends of the work zone along Route 403 in Conemaugh Township at Saylor Lane and Crestview Drive.
Those signals are expected to be in place until mid-June, official said.
This is being done in preparation for the removal of existing embankment material and to perform shoulder reconstruction along the roadway adjacent to the slope work area.
Motorists should anticipate minor delays and are advised to use caution; obey all traffic signs, signals and flaggers; and watch for construction personnel and vehicles, PennDOT wrote in a media release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.