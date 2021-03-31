PennDOT announced Wednesday that work will begin Tuesday on an eight-mile roadway improvements project in Shade, Quemahoning, Paint and Conemaugh townships and Hooversville and Benson boroughs, Somerset County.
The project is contracted to Derry Construction, of Latrobe.
Resurfacing of Route 403 will take place from Route 2013 (Wilbur Road) to the Route 219 Intersection.
Tuesday, the contractor will begin tree-trimming work throughout the length of the project. Minor delays will be possible with daylight flagging operations.
The contractor will also be setting temporary signals to fix the super-elevation on a portion of the roadway. Other work on the project will be completed under short-term daylight flagging operations.
Overall work consists of minor earthwork to improve the roadway elevation, milling and resurfacing, drainage improvements, guide rail upgrades, and sign upgrades.
All work on this $5.3 million project is expected to be completed by late September, and is weather-dependent.
