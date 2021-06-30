Route 40 in Henry Clay Township, Fayette County, is closed between the intersection of Route 281 and the Somerset County line, state transportation officials said.
The closure is due to a rock slide that has blocked the roadway with debris. The closure will remain in effect until further notice.
District 12 engineers evaluated all options to see if traffic could be allowed back on this section Route 40 but opted for the closure due to safety concerns, PennDOT staff said in a release to media.
A contractor is currently working to stabilize the hillside and will be working 12 hour shifts and into the holiday weekend weather permitting, PennDOT wrote.
