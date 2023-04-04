A Westmoreland County construction firm will restart work this week on U.S. Route 22 interchange upgrades in four Cambria County townships.
On Wednesday, the contractor will switch traffic patterns as needed to perform ramp work at the highway’s Gallitzin and Munster exits, both east- and westbound. This work includes concrete patching, spall repair, and joint cleaning and sealing.
On April 10, similar work will start from West Ebensburg to the Gallitzin exits, both east- and westbound, PennDOT said.
Work is set to occur in Allegheny, Cambria, Munster and Cresson townships.
A mobile lane closure will be used for the project, PennDOT officials said. Minor delays should be expected as traffic patterns change. Drivers are advised to use caution and watch for construction vehicles.
Work is also continuing on the Rowena Drive interchange near Ebensburg, including an epoxy overlay.
The multi-year, $6.5 million project that began in 2022 is expected to be completed by July.
