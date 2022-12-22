JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A 63-year-old South Fork man who was driving the wrong direction on U.S. Route 219 died Wednesday in a head-on collision that injured the driver of a second vehicle, authorities said Thursday.
Richland Capt. Rick Pollino said police were called out at 7:45 p.m. for a report of a vehicle driving in the wrong lanes of the highway. About six minutes later, police found the head-on crash.
The South Fork man was driving a 2014 Ford Focus north in the southbound lane when he collided with a 2008 Pontiac G6 driven by a 23-year-old Mineral Point man.
That second driver was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, in Johnstown, with serious but non-life-threatening injures, Pollino said.
The names were not released. The coroner is expected conduct an autopsy, Pollino said.
The crash happened between the St. Michael-Sidman exit and Galleria Drive, and forced the closure of those lanes for several hours.
Police are trying to determine why the South Fork man as driving in the wrong direction, Pollino said.
Richland, St. Michael, and Dunlo firefighters responded along with East Hills and Forest Hills EMS.
