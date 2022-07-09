JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – One person was transported to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center following a crash Saturday on Route 219, south of Scalp Avenue.
The crash temporarily reduced southbound travel to one lane on the U.S. highway.
Richland Township Police officer Matt Bridge said the motorist told responders he was heading south on the highway when his Dodge sport utility vehicle started having electrical issues.
The car veered off the road, sustaining damage to its front end, among other issues.
Bridge said two people were traveling in the vehicle, but only one had to be hospitalized.
