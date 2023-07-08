SUMMERHILL, Pa. – Seeing his uncle honored for his sacrifice nearly 80 years ago brought tears to Larry Wilburn's eyes.
On Saturday at the Summerhill Borough Volunteer Fire Department, a bridge dedication was held for United States Army Staff Sgt. Paul R. Wilburn, who died during his service in World War II.
"It's been a labor of love for me," Larry Wilburn said.
He started the process to get the U.S. Route 219 bridge over Jackson Street in Summerhill named after his uncle about four years ago.
During his travels, he saw other bridges named for local veterans and wanted to give his uncle the same tribute.
"I think my uncle deserved it," Larry Wilburn said.
Paul R. Wilburn enlisted with the United States Armed Forces in 1941 and became part of the 10th Air Force, 341st Bomb Group, 490th Bomb Squadron.
He served as an engineer-gunner of the North American B-25 Mitchell bomber, which went down in present-day Myanmar on Jan. 18, 1945, when returning from bombing the Nawnghkio Air Strip.
He was declared missing, posthumously awarded the Purple Heart after recovering his remains were interred in Arlington Cemetery.
State Rep. Jim Rigby, R-Ferndale, got the dedication for the local veteran through Act 140 of 2022 and served as master of ceremonies on Saturday.
"This is one of the honors of being a state representative," Rigby said.
Rigby said these type of bills are easy to get passed and act as a fitting tribute to those who served the country.
"It's special," Rigby said, "and I'm honored to be part of it."
During the ceremony, the St. Michael American Legion Post 551 presented the colors and the Forest Hills Elementary School choir sang the "Star Spangled Banner."
Brad Brumbaugh, PennDOT District 9 executive, shared his thoughts and took part in the event with the crowd. Retired United States Army Lt. Col. Craig Minnick addressed the group.
Minnick said it was important to never forget the sacrifice of the country's heroes such as Paul R. Wilburn and that it was important to honor a "true American hero."
Brumbaugh said the bridge naming is an honor in place for generations to come and Larry Wilburn noted that the overpass is just two blocks from where his uncle grew up.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.