JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A state project to realign Forest Hills Drive (Route 160) in Adams Township will start next week, PennDOT officials said.
Plum Borough-based A. Liberoni Inc. is handling the $1.8 million project, which involves work on an Old Bedford Pike bridge that crosses over Little Paint Creek. As planned, a composite concrete deck will be added to the structure, replacing a bituminous one.
Motorists are advised to expect up to 15-minute delays at the intersection of Elton Road, Forest Hills Drive and Old Bedford Pike in Elton.
Flaggers will control traffic during work hours while lane restrictions are in place, PennDOT officials said.
The project is expected to wrap up in August.
Also to be completed during the second year of this two-year project is work on Routes 756 (Elton Road) and 160 (Forest Hills Drive) with building demolition, grading, seeding and soil placement. PennDOT officials said that project is also expected to be complete by August.
