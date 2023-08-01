Beginning Tuesday (Aug. 8), work will begin to replace a bridge on Route 160, South Wilmore Road, in Summerhill Township.
The project includes replacing the current box culvert that carries the road over Settlemyers Run with a new precast concrete box culvert. The project also includes roadway approach work and guide rail upgrades.
Detours will be in place.
The $4.6 million project is not weather-dependent and is expected to be completed by the end of October.
