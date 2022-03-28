SOMERSET, Pa. – More than 2,600 Somerset County children ages 5 and younger need child care, state figures show.
But the 25 facilities caring for the county’s children are only able to serve 1,171 of them – an issue that’s hurting both families and the workforce, likely forcing a growing number of parents to quit their jobs to stay at home, local officials said.
It’s a reality that officials with The Learning Lamp and the Somerset County Chamber of Commerce plan to discuss over a roundtable meeting next month to try to identify ways to solve the issue.
“We know this issue exists,” Somerset County Chamber of Commerce Director Ron Aldom said, noting that he continues hearing anecdotal stories about it causing ongoing issues for member businesses that are trying to fill jobs – “especially in rural communities.”
The goal of the roundtable discussion: “To find out how big of a problem it is, where specifically, and how we might be able to find ways to find solutions,” he told The Tribune-Democrat on Monday.
At Little Ramblers Day Care in Windber, co-owner Mandy Dick provides full- or part-time care for approximately 40 children during a typical week. On any typical day, the child care center’s waiting list might be nearly as large, she said. These days, it’s not unusual for her office to get calls from parents as far away as Sidman or Davidsville looking for child care, Dick said.
“Over the past few years, it’s definitely harder to help these parents,” she said.
For one thing, it has been harder to keep a full staff of employees because salaries in the industry remain low. The facility’s enrollment is also limited by building size, she added.
Learning Lamp officials described Somerset County as “a child care desert.”
Residents are being forced to drive further and further for child care, and some of the child care facilities that remain open have waiting lists 100 names long, Learning Lamp CEO Leah Spangler said.
It’s a somewhat complex problem to solve, she said.
The state certifications and training required to work in a child care facility have only grown in recent years, compelling a growing number of people to choose jobs in other sectors that pay the same or better.
The Learning Lamp has five early education centers across Somerset County. In recent years, they’ve all been struggling, she said. Yet The Learning Lamp still might qualify as one of the lucky ones.
According to the child-focused nonprofit Start Strong Pa., the number of licensed child care facilities in Pennsylvania has dropped from 8,000 to 6,900 since since the dawn of the pandemic. That’s a decrease of 14%.
And that figure doesn’t account for the number of child care facilities that have been forced to reduce the number of kids they can enroll in places such as Somerset County, Spangler said.
‘Get a handle on it’
The roundtable meeting is planned for April 14 at ServPro’s meeting room in Somerset.
Spangler said that she’s hoping human resources staff from a broad section of businesses will attend to help them get a good handle on the size of the issue so they can take steps toward possible solutions. It’s possible funding could be available to help solve the problem, she said.
Aldom said the group is “turning every stone” to find solutions.
“We have to,” he said, adding that the region’s economic health depends on it.
“Lack of workforce has become the No. 1 issue facing all our industries in Somerset County and the surrounding region, so anything we can do to improve this situation is a necessity,” he said.
