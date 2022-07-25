EBENSBURG, Pa. – Dog owners, dog lovers and their four-legged friends will have a chance to check out the area of the Ebensburg Rotary Club’s proposed dog park when the club hosts a “Dawg Pawty” to help raise funds for the new dog park near Lake Rowena in Ebensburg.
The Dawg Pawty will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 6 at Lake Rowena’s Pavilion No. 1.
According to Phil Sutton, chairman of the Ebensburg Rotary’s dog park committee, the free event will be filled with a number of dog-themed activities.
Photographer Judy Crookston will take pet photos for $20. The Humane Society of Cambria County also will be on hand with adoptable dogs and provide information on the best procedures on bringing a dog home.
A demonstration will be given by the Johnstown police K-9 unit. There will be a basket raffle, as well as a 50/50 raffle and a Kid’s Corner.
The event will also feature a variety of vendors.
New to this year’s event will be a pet parade at 10 a.m., with registration beginning at 9:30 a.m.
“We just thought it would be fun,” Sutton said. “We thought people would enjoy it.”
Furry friends will be judged on three categories in the parade: best costume, most creative costume and best human-dog duo.
Sutton said that he hopes the event will be well-received, as it was last year.
“I think everybody who was there seemed like they had fun,” he said.
“We had lots of good compliments.
“We enjoyed it. We made some money, and we’re hoping everybody comes out again.
Sutton said that the park is about $50,000 short of its goal to be able to get the project to bid.
He said that the club hopes the “pawty” will be a chance to help close that gap.
“We’re hoping to raise a little bit more money with this and bring us a little bit closer,” he said.
Ebensburg Borough Councilman Michael Owatt said Monday at the borough council’s monthly meeting that the borough applied for a $30,000 mini-grant through the Southern Alleghenies Planning and Development Commission.
Sutton said that the current goal for the project is to be able to have the project out to bid shortly after the start of the new year.
